Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 226,100 Shares of GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Free Report) by 893.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 251,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 226,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in GCM Grosvenor were worth $3,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get GCM Grosvenor alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 1,474.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 8,741 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

GCM Grosvenor Stock Up 1.8%

GCMG stock opened at $12.49 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.80. GCM Grosvenor Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $14.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 416.33 and a beta of 0.74.

GCM Grosvenor Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. GCM Grosvenor’s payout ratio is 314.29%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on GCM Grosvenor from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on GCM Grosvenor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on GCM Grosvenor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GCM Grosvenor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

(Free Report)

GCM Grosvenor Inc is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GCM Grosvenor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Grosvenor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.