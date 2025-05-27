Two Sigma Advisers LP Raises Holdings in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $3,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HRMY. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 18,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmony Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HRMY opened at $34.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.00. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.47 and a 1-year high of $41.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $184.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.26 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 23.16%. Harmony Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.78.

About Harmony Biosciences

(Free Report)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

See Also

