Two Sigma Advisers LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.39% of Eagle Bancorp worth $3,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EGBN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 934.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 55,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 26,889 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Eric R. Newell bought 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.37 per share, with a total value of $25,002.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,024.21. The trade was a 4.24% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EGBN opened at $17.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.63. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.99 and a 52-week high of $30.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.69 million, a P/E ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.40). Eagle Bancorp had a negative net margin of 6.65% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $73.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.93 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently -44.00%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $20.00 price target on Eagle Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

