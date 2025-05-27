Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 11,600 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Masco were worth $3,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Masco alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Masco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Masco by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on MAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Masco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Loop Capital set a $62.00 target price on shares of Masco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Masco from $74.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Renee Straber sold 3,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total transaction of $225,317.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,370,678.06. This trade represents a 8.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 21,723 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,658,768.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,267 shares in the company, valued at $4,601,988.12. This trade represents a 26.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Masco Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $61.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.09. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $86.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 838.32%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.88%.

About Masco

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.