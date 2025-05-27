Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 151,937 Shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Free Report) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 325,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 151,937 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Ramaco Resources were worth $3,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

METC has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley cut their price target on Ramaco Resources from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen cut Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.

METC opened at $9.07 on Tuesday. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.17 million, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.95 and its 200 day moving average is $9.96.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The energy company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $115.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.10 million. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0688 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -337.50%.

In related news, major shareholder Yorktown Xi Associates Llc sold 89,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total transaction of $724,063.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,024,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,291,198.30. The trade was a 8.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Yorktown Energy Partners Xi, L sold 98,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total transaction of $869,724.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,052,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,313,775.40. The trade was a 8.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 922,582 shares of company stock valued at $7,898,023. 36.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

