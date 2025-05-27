Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 1,700 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $3,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ATR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in AptarGroup by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in AptarGroup by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in AptarGroup by 288.5% during the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in AptarGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $299,000. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.49, for a total value of $1,095,430.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,606,369.85. This trade represents a 40.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 17,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.24, for a total transaction of $2,687,686.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,002,082.64. The trade was a 7.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,709 shares of company stock worth $6,224,840. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Price Performance

ATR stock opened at $156.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.85 and a 12 month high of $178.03. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.52.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. AptarGroup had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $887.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $894.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 32.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up from $162.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AptarGroup

AptarGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.