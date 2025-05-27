Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 181,200 Shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Free Report) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 884,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 1.25% of C4 Therapeutics worth $3,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCCC. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,072,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,861,000 after purchasing an additional 395,233 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 198.1% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,381,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 11,410 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,334,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,803,000 after purchasing an additional 14,617 shares during the period. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC raised its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group raised C4 Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th.

C4 Therapeutics Trading Up 0.7%

CCCC stock opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day moving average is $2.87. The stock has a market cap of $97.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 3.10. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $7.66.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.45% and a negative net margin of 313.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma, currently under Phase 1/2 clinical trials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.