Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 29,300 Shares of Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its position in shares of Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Free Report) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,429 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 29,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.59% of Gladstone Capital worth $3,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Gladstone Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $840,000. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Capital in the fourth quarter worth $438,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Gladstone Capital by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 154,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,396,000 after acquiring an additional 12,064 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. 10.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GLAD opened at $26.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Gladstone Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $21.40 and a 12 month high of $30.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.48 million, a PE ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.25.

Gladstone Capital ( NASDAQ:GLAD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 106.59% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $21.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.95 million. Equities analysts expect that Gladstone Capital Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 7.57%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.25%.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

