Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 486,000 Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) by 87.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,592 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 486,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $3,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STNG. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 266.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,613,611 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $129,870,000 after buying an additional 1,899,981 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 380.0% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 2,195,563 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $109,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738,190 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,374,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,511,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $124,786,000 after purchasing an additional 458,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,426,000. 54.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Up 1.4%

STNG opened at $40.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 3.07 and a beta of -0.12. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.63 and a 1-year high of $84.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Scorpio Tankers Dividend Announcement

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The shipping company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.89 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 53.76%. Scorpio Tankers’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is 15.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.