Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 5,396 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,396 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in PVH were worth $3,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PVH by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 627,655 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,375,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in PVH by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 774,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,852,000 after acquiring an additional 144,260 shares in the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new stake in PVH during the fourth quarter worth about $2,855,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in PVH during the fourth quarter worth about $466,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in PVH by 179,164.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 760,080 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $79,705,000 after acquiring an additional 759,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH Price Performance

Shares of PVH opened at $82.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.68. PVH Corp. has a 1-year low of $59.28 and a 1-year high of $124.68.

PVH Dividend Announcement

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The textile maker reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.08. PVH had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on PVH from $128.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on PVH from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PVH from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on PVH from $172.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PVH from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.47.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

