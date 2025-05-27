Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 79,800 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $3,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 24,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 12,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

HST stock opened at $14.70 on Tuesday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.22 and a 1-year high of $19.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.29.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Compass Point lowered Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.90.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

