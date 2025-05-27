Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 800 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $3,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,561,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $510,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 84,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,817,000 after acquiring an additional 27,780 shares during the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $3,285,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BIO stock opened at $224.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 4.85. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $215.38 and a one year high of $387.99.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.81. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 71.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $320.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $355.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $409.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.40.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

