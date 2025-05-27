Two Sigma Advisers LP Takes $3.55 Million Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 27,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,547,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTSI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,998,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $519,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,510 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,833,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,517,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $846,656,000 after purchasing an additional 368,979 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,260,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 129.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 328,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,621,000 after purchasing an additional 185,075 shares during the period. 76.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 6,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $647,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,560,300. The trade was a 15.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Ocampo sold 4,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $579,709.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,223,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,549,145. This trade represents a 0.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 420,560 shares of company stock worth $51,836,937 in the last ninety days. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $121.63 on Tuesday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.00 and a 1-year high of $152.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of -84.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.99.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 13.05% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $235.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.50.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

