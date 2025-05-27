Two Sigma Advisers LP Trims Holdings in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its holdings in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.70% of LendingTree worth $3,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get LendingTree alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TREE. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LendingTree in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in LendingTree by 248.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in LendingTree in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in LendingTree in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in LendingTree in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at LendingTree

In related news, COO Scott Peyree acquired 9,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.13 per share, with a total value of $451,797.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,566 shares in the company, valued at $4,500,719.58. This trade represents a 11.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on TREE shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on LendingTree from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on LendingTree from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered LendingTree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on LendingTree from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of LendingTree in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LendingTree presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LendingTree

LendingTree Price Performance

Shares of TREE stock opened at $35.16 on Tuesday. LendingTree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $62.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.78 and its 200 day moving average is $43.47. The company has a market cap of $475.89 million, a P/E ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.25. LendingTree had a positive return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $239.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.93 million. The company’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that LendingTree, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LendingTree Company Profile

(Free Report)

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.