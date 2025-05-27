Two Sigma Advisers LP Trims Holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,688 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.24% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $3,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SASR. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1,296.9% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 11,672 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $2,989,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 119,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 32,223 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 140.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 399,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,457,000 after purchasing an additional 47,309 shares in the last quarter. 66.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SASR opened at $27.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.37 and a 1 year high of $39.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.91. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

