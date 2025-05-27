Two Sigma Advisers LP Trims Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 88.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 142,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $3,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $724,720,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,766,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,974,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,268,000 after purchasing an additional 826,287 shares during the period. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,867,000. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,993,000. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DFS. Truist Financial increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $169.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.64.

DFS opened at $197.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.09. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $119.95 and a fifty-two week high of $207.42.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 17.29%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

