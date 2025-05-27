Two Sigma Advisers LP Trims Stock Position in Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its position in Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 1.01% of Saratoga Investment worth $3,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SAR. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the third quarter valued at $116,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 4th quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 4th quarter worth $814,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on SAR. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.58.

Saratoga Investment Price Performance

SAR opened at $24.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.49. Saratoga Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $21.10 and a 12-month high of $26.49. The firm has a market cap of $376.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $31.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.86 million. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 22.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Saratoga Investment Corp. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Saratoga Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 12.31%. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.06%.

Saratoga Investment Profile

(Free Report)

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.