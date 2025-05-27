Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires 25,529 Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) by 46.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,529 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.11% of RadNet worth $5,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of RadNet by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 667 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in RadNet by 377.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of RadNet by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,422 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of RadNet during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of RadNet in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David L. Swartz sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total transaction of $1,271,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,849,566.28. This trade represents a 12.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cornelis Wesdorp sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total transaction of $50,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,828,867.40. This represents a 1.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,433,550 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of RadNet from $88.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on RadNet from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RadNet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.75.

Shares of RDNT stock opened at $56.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. RadNet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $93.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -808.60 and a beta of 1.46.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $477.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.42 million. RadNet had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. On average, analysts expect that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

