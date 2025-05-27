Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires 43,471 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 44.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 141,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,471 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $6,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OMCL. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Omnicell in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Omnicell by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

OMCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $62.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Omnicell in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $28.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.56, a P/E/G ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.66 and a 1-year high of $55.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. Omnicell had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $269.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Omnicell’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

