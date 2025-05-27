Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires 51,100 Shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 350,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF were worth $5,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 207,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 97,477 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 229.5% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,531,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 340,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after acquiring an additional 71,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 25,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 6,301 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BIZD opened at $15.82 on Tuesday. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $17.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.82.

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

