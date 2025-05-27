Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires 62,000 Shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Free Report) by 80.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.88% of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $5,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,367,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,594,000 after purchasing an additional 304,520 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,250,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,638,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 91,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 1,466.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 3,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $758,000.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TCHP opened at $41.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.05. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $32.67 and a 52-week high of $44.32. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 1.14.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.