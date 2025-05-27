Two Sigma Investments LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 807,414 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,471 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.44% of Pitney Bowes worth $5,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PBI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 130.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti raised shares of Pitney Bowes to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered Pitney Bowes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th.

Shares of Pitney Bowes stock opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.58. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $11.01.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $493.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.99 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 20.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Pitney Bowes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is presently -30.77%.

In other news, EVP James Arthur Fairweather sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $1,407,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,145 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,650.35. This trade represents a 42.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kurt James Wolf sold 481,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $5,182,513.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 584,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,296,529.72. The trade was a 45.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 613,244 shares of company stock worth $6,607,591. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

