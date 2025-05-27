Two Sigma Investments LP Boosts Stock Position in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Free Report) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 185,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF were worth $5,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 175,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 167,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,766,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,630,000.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SIL opened at $42.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85 and a beta of 0.79. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $28.02 and a 52-week high of $42.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.95.

About Global X Silver Miners ETF

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

