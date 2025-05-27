Two Sigma Investments LP Boosts Stock Position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 992,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,023 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $6,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAIN. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 49,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 56,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 59,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ HAIN opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $168.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.76. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $9.43.

Insider Activity

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $390.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.45 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Celeste A. Clark purchased 83,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $148,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,570. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Neil Campbell acquired 25,640 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $49,485.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,452.97. The trade was a 68.76% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 308,640 shares of company stock worth $518,055. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on HAIN shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $4.00 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.39.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on The Hain Celestial Group

About The Hain Celestial Group

(Free Report)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.