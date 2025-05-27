Two Sigma Investments LP Buys 3,868 Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 137,350 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $5,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OFG. Barclays PLC grew its position in OFG Bancorp by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 43,738 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 18,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 8,766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OFG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on OFG Bancorp from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on shares of OFG Bancorp from $53.50 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of OFG Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of OFG Bancorp from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.

Insider Transactions at OFG Bancorp

In related news, CFO Maritza Arizmendi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total transaction of $207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,630,196.80. The trade was a 7.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OFG stock opened at $41.51 on Tuesday. OFG Bancorp has a 12 month low of $33.15 and a 12 month high of $47.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.15 and its 200 day moving average is $41.60.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $178.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.35 million. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 15.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

OFG Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

