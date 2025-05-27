Two Sigma Investments LP Buys 687,756 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 490.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 827,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 687,756 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Coty were worth $5,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Coty by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,214,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,120 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Coty by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,318,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,315 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Coty by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,824,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,379,000 after purchasing an additional 37,412 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Coty by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,096,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Coty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Coty stock opened at $4.79 on Tuesday. Coty Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.46 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -478.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.90.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 0.22%. Coty’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COTY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Coty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Coty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.65 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Coty from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Coty from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.80.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

