Two Sigma Investments LP Buys 68,996 Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,996 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $5,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 192,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,693,000 after buying an additional 46,217 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 37,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 220,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 32,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHCT. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Community Healthcare Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Community Healthcare Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHCT opened at $15.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.72 million, a PE ratio of -69.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.74. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $14.76 and a 1 year high of $27.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.16.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. Community Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $29.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 million. Analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -606.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Community Healthcare Trust news, Director Cathrine Cotman purchased 3,000 shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.10 per share, for a total transaction of $51,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,861 shares in the company, valued at $408,023.10. This trade represents a 14.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Community Healthcare Trust

(Free Report)

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (the Company”, we”, our”) was organized in the State of Maryland on March 28, 2014. The Company is a fully-integrated healthcare real estate company that owns and acquires real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.