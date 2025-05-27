Two Sigma Investments LP Buys 72,204 Shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) by 941.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,204 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.49% of Centrus Energy worth $5,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Centrus Energy by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Centrus Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Centrus Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Centrus Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Centrus Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.67.

Insider Transactions at Centrus Energy

In other news, SVP John M. A. Donelson sold 3,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total transaction of $359,428.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Centrus Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LEU stock opened at $113.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 1.14. Centrus Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.51 and a fifty-two week high of $122.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.47.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $1.68. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 84.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Centrus Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

Further Reading

