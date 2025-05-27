Two Sigma Investments LP Buys 75,581 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 1,221.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 75,581 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Celanese were worth $5,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 7,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 157.8% in the fourth quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 6,197 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Celanese in the fourth quarter worth about $768,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Celanese by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,766,000 after acquiring an additional 60,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Celanese by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 281,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,300,000 after purchasing an additional 34,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Stock Performance

CE opened at $52.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.13. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $36.29 and a 52-week high of $153.71.

Celanese Announces Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.20. Celanese had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. Celanese’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 28th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CE shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Celanese from $92.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Celanese from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Mizuho set a $45.00 price objective on Celanese in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.94.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

