Two Sigma Investments LP Buys Shares of 56,700 iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 56,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,455,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.53% of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bensler LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 243,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,380,000 after purchasing an additional 17,151 shares during the period. FSA Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $471,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Saxony Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 15,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF stock opened at $104.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.28. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $106.42.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

