Two Sigma Investments LP Cuts Position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 43.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,325 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 54,959 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $5,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LOGI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Logitech International by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Logitech International by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Logitech International by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 45.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Logitech International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $83.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.99. Logitech International S.A. has a 52-week low of $64.73 and a 52-week high of $105.65.

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Logitech International had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 30.53%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 5th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on LOGI. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Logitech International from $97.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Bank of America raised Logitech International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Logitech International from $108.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Logitech International from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.29.

Logitech International Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

