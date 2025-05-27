Two Sigma Investments LP Decreases Stake in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Free Report) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 709,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 246,114 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital were worth $6,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TCPC. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 177.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on BlackRock TCP Capital from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on BlackRock TCP Capital from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Philip M. Tseng purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,587 shares in the company, valued at $298,663.38. The trade was a 34.98% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Patrick Wolfe acquired 6,100 shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.12 per share, with a total value of $49,532.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,984.36. This trade represents a 320.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $146,444 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock TCP Capital Trading Up 1.9%

TCPC opened at $7.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 39.37, a current ratio of 39.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $11.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.30. The firm has a market cap of $653.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 1.03.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The investment management company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. BlackRock TCP Capital had a negative net margin of 15.22% and a positive return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $55.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.95 million. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock TCP Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -172.41%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

