Two Sigma Investments LP Grows Holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 105.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,250 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $5,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,219,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479,495 shares during the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 3,242,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,179 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $10,362,000. Kestrel Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $6,058,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 343,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,053,000 after purchasing an additional 168,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp purchased 124,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.85 per share, for a total transaction of $2,726,552.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,040,533 shares in the company, valued at $110,135,646.05. The trade was a 2.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven Oakland acquired 4,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.46 per share, with a total value of $100,003.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,929,920.66. This represents a 1.28% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 147,123 shares of company stock worth $3,234,741. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

THS opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.63 and a 1 year high of $43.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.75 and a beta of 0.30.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.24. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on THS shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.83.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

