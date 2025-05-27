Two Sigma Investments LP Grows Stake in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 364,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Lightspeed Commerce were worth $5,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LSPD. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 214.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LSPD. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $15.00 to $13.10 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.23.

Shares of NYSE LSPD opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 6.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.05. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.34 and a 1 year high of $18.96.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 11.75% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $253.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

