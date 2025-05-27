Two Sigma Investments LP Grows Stock Holdings in Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report) by 652.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,218 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Waystar were worth $5,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Waystar alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waystar in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Waystar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new position in Waystar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its position in Waystar by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of Waystar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000.

Waystar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WAY opened at $38.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 429.11. Waystar Holding Corp. has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $48.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Waystar ( NASDAQ:WAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $256.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.47 million. Waystar’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waystar Holding Corp. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider T. Craig Bridge sold 182,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $7,709,825.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 519,658 shares in the company, valued at $21,903,584.70. This trade represents a 26.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Hawkins sold 46,667 shares of Waystar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $1,696,812.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,180,000. The trade was a 8.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,498,747 shares of company stock valued at $318,702,871 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on WAY. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Waystar from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Waystar from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial set a $50.00 target price on shares of Waystar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Waystar in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Waystar from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waystar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WAY

Waystar Profile

(Free Report)

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waystar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waystar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.