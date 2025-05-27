Two Sigma Investments LP Has $5.40 Million Stock Position in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its holdings in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 564,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,720 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $5,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 393.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Barings BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 276.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 7,448 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BBDC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Barings BDC from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Barings BDC from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Barings BDC from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th.

Insider Activity

In other Barings BDC news, President Matthew Freund acquired 3,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.07 per share, with a total value of $31,944.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 20,002 shares in the company, valued at $181,418.14. This trade represents a 21.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric J. Lloyd purchased 34,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.12 per share, for a total transaction of $313,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,569 shares in the company, valued at $670,949.28. This represents a 87.70% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC Price Performance

Shares of BBDC opened at $9.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $954.48 million, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.87 and its 200 day moving average is $9.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.66 and a 12-month high of $10.85.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Barings BDC had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 38.54%. The company had revenue of $64.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barings BDC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.49%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.64%.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

