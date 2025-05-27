Two Sigma Investments LP Has $5.41 Million Position in BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its position in BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 317,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,148 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.18% of BrightSpring Health Services worth $5,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get BrightSpring Health Services alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP grew its stake in BrightSpring Health Services by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP now owns 1,735,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,550,000 after acquiring an additional 571,437 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in BrightSpring Health Services by 169.0% during the 4th quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 53,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 33,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in BrightSpring Health Services by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 575,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,808,000 after purchasing an additional 138,352 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BTSG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Mizuho set a $26.00 price target on BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BrightSpring Health Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.56.

BrightSpring Health Services Stock Performance

BTSG stock opened at $23.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -89.35 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.25. BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $24.82.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. BrightSpring Health Services had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

BrightSpring Health Services Profile

(Free Report)

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpring Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpring Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.