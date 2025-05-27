Two Sigma Investments LP Has $5.41 Million Stock Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 192.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,367 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,434 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.06% of TopBuild worth $5,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLD stock opened at $279.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. TopBuild Corp. has a 12-month low of $266.26 and a 12-month high of $495.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $294.70 and a 200-day moving average of $320.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.72.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.20. TopBuild had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TopBuild news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,738 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.98, for a total value of $540,483.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,036.86. The trade was a 19.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $356.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of TopBuild from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $395.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of TopBuild from $445.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TopBuild currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.22.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

