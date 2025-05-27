Two Sigma Investments LP Has $5.76 Million Stock Holdings in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its stake in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 79,845 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.37% of LTC Properties worth $5,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in LTC Properties by 23,470.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in LTC Properties by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LTC opened at $35.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.14 and its 200 day moving average is $35.50. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $39.89. The company has a quick ratio of 11.60, a current ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

LTC Properties ( NYSE:LTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $49.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.43 million. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 48.77%. LTC Properties’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a yield of 6.31%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.53%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Monday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LTC Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

