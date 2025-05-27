Two Sigma Investments LP Has $5.79 Million Holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 827,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 438,949 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.19% of Genworth Financial worth $5,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 17,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. NDVR Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. NDVR Inc. now owns 24,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 622,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Genworth Financial by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 43,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Genworth Financial by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GNW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Genworth Financial from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Genworth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Shares of Genworth Financial stock opened at $6.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.99. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $7.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.85 and its 200 day moving average is $7.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 4.10%.

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

