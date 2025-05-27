Two Sigma Investments LP Has $5.99 Million Stake in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its stake in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 67.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45,141 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Reliance were worth $5,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Reliance by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Reliance by 210.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Reliance in the fourth quarter worth about $1,121,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance during the fourth quarter worth about $1,426,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE RS opened at $291.86 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $286.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.70. The firm has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Reliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.07 and a 1-year high of $326.87.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.41%.
Separately, KeyCorp increased their target price on Reliance from $321.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.00.
Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.
