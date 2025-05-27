Two Sigma Investments LP Has $6.19 Million Stock Position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) by 188.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 396,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258,913 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.41% of Grocery Outlet worth $6,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 1,224.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 300,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 277,706 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 124.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 49,035 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter worth about $1,079,000. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Erik D. Ragatz acquired 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.25 per share, with a total value of $2,021,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 201,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,468,375. The trade was a 452.05% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher M. Miller bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.68 per share, with a total value of $116,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,800. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 219,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,709,790 and have sold 19,124 shares valued at $235,730. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GO stock opened at $13.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $22.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.71.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on Grocery Outlet from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.62.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

