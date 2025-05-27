Two Sigma Investments LP Has $6.23 Million Holdings in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its position in shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 56.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,687 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.09% of ESAB worth $6,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ESAB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ESAB in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,199,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ESAB in the fourth quarter worth about $52,281,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ESAB by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 839,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,712,000 after acquiring an additional 428,770 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ESAB by 21.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,900,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,001,000 after purchasing an additional 337,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ESAB by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,097,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,589,000 after purchasing an additional 318,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ESAB shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of ESAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on ESAB from $109.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $143.00 price target on ESAB in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on ESAB from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ESAB from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at ESAB

In other news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 1,417 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $185,839.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,965,807.35. This trade represents a 8.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

ESAB Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of ESAB stock opened at $123.20 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. ESAB Co. has a 12 month low of $88.54 and a 12 month high of $135.97.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $678.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.66 million. ESAB had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ESAB Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

ESAB Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. This is a boost from ESAB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. ESAB’s payout ratio is currently 9.01%.

ESAB Profile

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

