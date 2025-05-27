Two Sigma Investments LP Has $6.55 Million Stock Holdings in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) by 37.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,706 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.13% of BridgeBio Pharma worth $6,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 63,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BridgeBio Pharma

In other news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $2,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,798,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,268,129.80. This trade represents a 1.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $197,760,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,841,604.16. This trade represents a 23.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,392,182 shares of company stock worth $416,921,291 over the last 90 days. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BridgeBio Pharma Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ BBIO opened at $33.34 on Tuesday. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.62 and a 1-year high of $39.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.96. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.15.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $36.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on BBIO shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.09.

BridgeBio Pharma Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

Featured Articles

