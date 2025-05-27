Two Sigma Investments LP Has $6.56 Million Stock Position in Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Free Report) by 263.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 659,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 478,407 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Enerflex were worth $6,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFXT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Enerflex by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 27,878 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Enerflex during the fourth quarter worth about $1,364,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in Enerflex by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 471,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 236,419 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Enerflex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Enerflex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EFXT shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Enerflex from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Enerflex from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

Enerflex Stock Performance

NYSE EFXT opened at $7.06 on Tuesday. Enerflex Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $10.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.99 and a 200-day moving average of $8.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $875.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 2.02.

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. Enerflex had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $552.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.59 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enerflex Ltd. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enerflex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.95%.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

