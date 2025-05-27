Two Sigma Investments LP Increases Position in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Free Report) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 914,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,423 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 1.40% of PennantPark Investment worth $6,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNNT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 130,907 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 14,124 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management lifted its position in PennantPark Investment by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 31,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 11,721 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 286,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. 26.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PNNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PennantPark Investment from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of PennantPark Investment to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Compass Point restated a “sell” rating and set a $5.75 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of PennantPark Investment in a report on Wednesday, May 21st.

In other PennantPark Investment news, Director Jose A. Briones purchased 3,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.88 per share, with a total value of $25,043.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 268,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,850,527.36. This trade represents a 1.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

PNNT opened at $6.58 on Tuesday. PennantPark Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $8.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $429.32 million, a PE ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is currently 640.00%.

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

