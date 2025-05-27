Two Sigma Investments LP Increases Stock Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 720.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,294 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.13% of Brunswick worth $5,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Brunswick by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 118,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,907,000 after acquiring an additional 52,024 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 18,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Brunswick by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 204,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,253,000 after buying an additional 15,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BC. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. B. Riley raised Brunswick to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of Brunswick in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Brunswick in a report on Monday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.31.

In other Brunswick news, SVP Randall S. Altman sold 3,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $215,988.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,632.43. This trade represents a 11.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE BC opened at $49.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 1.28. Brunswick Co. has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $87.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 142.15%.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

