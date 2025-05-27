Two Sigma Investments LP Invests $5.94 Million in Everus (NYSE:ECG)

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Everus (NYSE:ECG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 90,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,939,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ECG. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Everus during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Everus in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Everus in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Everus during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Everus during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

NYSE:ECG opened at $56.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.35. Everus has a 52 week low of $31.38 and a 52 week high of $77.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Everus ( NYSE:ECG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $826.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.35 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Everus will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ECG. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Everus from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Everus from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers.

