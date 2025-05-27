Two Sigma Investments LP Invests $6.16 Million in Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp I – Class A (NASDAQ:BACQ)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp I – Class A (NASDAQ:BACQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 625,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,162,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BACQ. AQR Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp I – Class A during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,917,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp I – Class A during the fourth quarter worth about $14,790,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp I – Class A during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,325,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp I – Class A during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,226,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp I – Class A in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,202,000.

Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp I – Class A stock opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.08. Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp I – Class A has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.20.

Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I is a blank check company. It was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded by Andrew Stephen Gundlach and Michel Combes on June 24, 2024 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

