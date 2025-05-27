Two Sigma Investments LP Invests $6.20 Million in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,023 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,198,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Leidos by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Leidos by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Leidos by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Leidos by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gregory R. Dahlberg sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $193,187.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,195 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,137.25. The trade was a 5.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Price Performance

NYSE:LDOS opened at $152.60 on Tuesday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.62 and a 52-week high of $202.90. The company has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.97.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.50. Leidos had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 16.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Leidos from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Leidos from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.69.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

